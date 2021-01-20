Nominations sought for Oklahoma agriculture award

The Shawnee News-Star

Agriculture Day at the Capitol is notorious for honoring the Governor’s Outstanding Achievement Award in Agriculture. Upon receiving this award, the individual is inducted into the Oklahoma Agriculture Hall of Fame.

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry is now accepting nominations for this award through Monday, Feb. 22. The award winner will be announced at a recognition ceremony on March 23, 2021, at the State Capitol as part of the annual Oklahoma Ag Day celebration.

The Outstanding Achievement in Agriculture Award is the highest award given by the governor to honor distinguished Oklahoma agriculture producers. This prestigious award honors leaders in the agriculture industry who exemplify personal values, performance and achievement. Nominees should have high standards of conduct, leadership, innovation, and accomplishments in agriculture and should be a role model for young Oklahoma agriculturists.

The deadline for all nominations is 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22. Applications can be submitted electronically via email to Tandy Kidd at tandy.kidd@ag.ok.gov or can be dropped off in person at the ODAFF building. The application can be accessed at http://bit.ly/3nGZkOL