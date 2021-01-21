Pott. County commissioners allocate tax funds

Pottawatomie County commissioners on Tuesday approved the Economic Development Committee's recommendations to use sales tax funds to help a Tecumseh business as well as Bison Crossing.

The Economic Development Committee recommended that commissioners award $50,000 from county economic development sales tax allocations for the expansion of the Farmer's Daughter Market in Tecumseh.

According to Deann Smith, owner of Farmer's Daughter Market, she is excited to know she will be able to expand her businesses.

In addition, commissioners approved the committee's recommendation to award $45,000 to Bison Crossing and Main Street Development.

At the meeting, the committee thanked the commissioners for their past investments in public projects.

