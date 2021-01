The Shawnee News-Star

PACIFIC OCEAN — Gunner's Mate 3rd Class David Feder, from Shawnee, reloads a 50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire gunnery exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54).

Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force.