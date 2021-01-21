Suspected drunk driver injures two in I-40 crash near Shawnee

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports two Macomb residents were injured Tuesday when the vehicle they were traveling in was struck along Interstate 40 in Shawnee by an alleged drunk driver, with DUI listed as the cause of that crash.

The accident occurred about 11:41 a.m. Tuesday on eastbound I-40 near the U.S. 177 exit in Pottawatomie County.

A 2018 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Kelley R. Pollock, 84, Macomb, was eastbound, the patrol said, when the vehicle was struck by an eastbound 2018 Chevrolet Impala being driven by Raymond George, 27, of Red Valley, Arizona.

The impact of the collision caused Pollock's Malibu to depart the roadway to the right and roll one-half time, with the vehicle landing on its top, the OHP reported.

Kelley Pollock was transported by REACT EMS ambulance to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in good condition with internal trunk injuries, the report reads.

His passenger, Hellen I. Pollock, 89, of Macomb, also went to by REACT ambulance to OU Medical Center, where she was admitted in good condition with internal trunk and leg injuries, the report reads.

The patrol's report, which lists George's condition as ability impaired, lists cause of the collision as a DUI. George was not injured, according to the report.

Seatbelts were equipped and in use by Kelley and Hellen Pollock, the OHP said, but under investigation on whether George was using a seat belt.

According to jail records, George, listed as Raymond George Jr., was jailed Wednesday night in the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center on a complaint of causing an injury accident while driving under the influence. Formal charges have not been filed, but the case will be turned over to the district's attorney's office for consideration.

The OHP reports this crash was investigated by Trooper Shayne Ballard of the Traffic Homicide Unit and he was assisted by Lt. Kevin Robison of the Legislative Security, Trooper Broden Carls of the Pottowatomie/Lincoln County detachment of Troop A and Trooper Matthew Conway of the Traffic Homicide Unit, with assistance from REACT EMS and ODOT.