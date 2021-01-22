Bethel Elementary honors Masters of Manners students

Bethel Lower Elementary

The January Masters of Manners for Bethel Lower Elementary are front row, from left to right: Marleigh Phillips, Chase Long, Kael Bailey, Shonyas DeerInWater, Alan Villegas, Cole Darr, Ryatt Harris, Madison Jones. Back Row: Thomas Lulko, Emery Cox, Austin Koster, Adley Davis, Greyson Wellman, Timothy Duke, Collyn McGinty. The students were recognized at school for being polite and met Wilbur, the Wise Ol' Owl. They received a brag tag and gift certificates to Dakota’s.

Virtual first graders Titan Edwards (December) and Kara Robbins (January), also were honored for being Master of Manners.