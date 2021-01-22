McLoud resident owns, operates Hudson's Place

For the last five years, McLoud resident Orentha Hudson has brought trendy clothing and vintage items to customers through her store, Hudson's Place.

According to Hudson, she opened her business Sept. 1, 2015 after retiring from a career in government.

The 62-year-old said she sells women's clothing, little girl's clothing and more.

"(Hudson's Place) is just a small-town boutique that sells up-to-date comfortable and current fashion," Hudson said. "We have jeans, shirts, boots, jewelry, vintage items and a few men's items.

The business owner said the best aspect of operating Hudson's Place is connecting with customers.

"(I love) the customers, friends and family that I've met," Hudson said.

She said there aren't really any challenges to running her own business and her family helps out a lot when she needs them.

Hudson said people have responded well to her store.

"It has been amazing. I've (made) a lot of really good close friends out of it," she said.

After trying three different names that were either already taken or similar to other names, Hudson said she decided to call her business Hudson's Place.

Hudson said she didn't have to shut down business during the pandemic and customers can decide whether or not they want to wear masks. Since she has one of the few stores in town where people can purchase trendy clothes, she hasn't seen much of a difference in her business as her customers continue to shop.

Hudson's Place is located at 129 S. 11th Street in McLoud and the hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, visit the Hudson's Place Facebook page.