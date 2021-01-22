OBU College of Fine Arts to host conference Feb. 16-17

The Shawnee News-Star

The Warren M. Angell College of Fine Arts at OBU will host its second “To Tell the Story” conference Feb. 16-17 on the OBU campus in Shawnee. The conference aims to equip local congregations to share the story of the Gospel in the context of weekly worship services. OBU faculty, guests and students will offer their skills, knowledge and creativity, providing resources and enthusiasm that can be applied to the local church context. The focus of this year’s conference will be the parables of Jesus.

Dr. Chris Matthews, dean of Warren M. Angell College of Fine Arts, is excited to host this year’s conference.

“The College of Fine Arts is excited to be able to once again interact with local church leaders to imagine together how the arts can assist us in proclaiming the truths of Scripture,” he said. “Our talented students and capable faculty will share their experiences and expertise in hopes of providing ideas that churches can adapt and utilize in their own contexts.

“This year, our focus will be on the parables of Christ with Dr. Bobby Kelly, the Ruth Dickinson Professor of Religion, offering the keynote address. We pray our time will be fruitful and that the living, active Word of God will continue to draw people to Jesus and to edify His Church.”

Several presenters will lead breakout sessions at the conference. Sessions include Dr. Hephzibah Dutt, assistant professor of theater and director of theater, leading, “Performing Parables in Sunday Service: A Readers Theatre Workshop” and Christi McGahan, instructor of journalism and mass media, leading “Audio/Visual Possibilities of the Parables.” Scot Loyd, assistant professor of communication studies and director of forensics and debate, will lead “Three Parables of Christ” and Dr. Patty Nelson, associate professor of music education, will lead “Involving Children in Retelling the Parables.”

“Contemporary Musical Settings of the Parables” will be led by Dr. Justin Pierce, assistant professor of instrumental music. A session titled “Seeing the Story: Visual Art and the Parables” will be led by Corey Fuller, associate professor of graphic design and chair of the Division of Art and Design, along with Joshua Brunet, assistant professor of art.

The conference will feature a keynote by Dr. Bobby Kelly, Ruth Dickinson Professor of Religion at OBU. He will guide the attendees how to more beautifully and meaningfully involve the parables of Jesus into corporate worship and discipleship. The conference will begin on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 5:30 p.m. and conclude Wednesday, Feb. 17, at noon.

Registration for the conference is $30 per person, including dinner on Tuesday evening. Attendees may bring a spouse for an additional $10. Registration deadline is Feb. 5. To register or for more information, visit www.okbu.edu/fine-arts/to-tell-the-story.