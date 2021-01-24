I-40 ramp closure near Shawnee expected through mid-February

The Shawnee News-Star

Weather permitting, a project in the area of Interstate 40 and U.S. 177 will close an I-40 on-ramp through February, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

The eastbound I-40 on-ramp from southbound U.S. 177 will be closed and southbound U.S. 177 will be narrowed to one lane at I-40 in Shawnee beginning Monday, Jan. 25 and continuing through mid-February for bridge repair.

During the project, drivers will be detoured on westbound I-40 to SH 102 South (mm 178), where they can exit and go back east on I-40.

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission awarded the $50,000 contract for this bridge repair project to Logos Construction Co., of Sapulpa.