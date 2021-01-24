SSC Board of Regents renews president’s contract

The Shawnee News-Star

The Seminole State College Board of Regents met Jan. 21 to consider a recommendation to hire a professional auditing service and to review the terms of President Lana Reynolds’ employment.

The first action item was the consideration to hire Hinkle & Company, PC for auditing services. As required by law, after five consecutive years with a firm, a change in external auditors has to be made for at least a two-year period. The College recently completed its five-year cycle with Finley & Cook, CPA in Shawnee.

The second action item was the review of President Reynolds’ employment.

In accordance with Board Policy, the President is evaluated each year prior to the January meeting. It was reported that President Reynolds met with Board Chairman Curtis Morgan on Jan. 7 to review performance and discuss challenges and successes of the last year, as well as to establish goals for the coming year.

The Board retired into executive session to discuss President Reynolds’ evaluation and contract. When the Board returned to public session, President Reynolds’ contract was renewed. Chairman Morgan noted that President Reynolds declined a salary increase, given that the College was unable to provide a raise to faculty and staff last summer when employee contracts were renewed. He added that when employee annuity contributions were suspended in July, 2020 due to budget concerns, Reynolds had voluntarily requested her contractually-guaranteed annuity contributions also be suspended until a time when those could be restored to all employees.

“President Reynolds has done a tremendous job and will continue to do a tremendous job for this College,” Chairman Morgan said. “In a year with no shortage of challenges, she put students and employees first. We appreciate her service and look forward to another year under her leadership.”