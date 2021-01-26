Municipal candidate filings begin Feb. 1 in Pott. County

Special to the News-Star

Candidates for municipal office in Pottawatomie County municipalities may file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1.

Jeannie Stover, Secretary of the Pottawatomie County Election Board, said the filing period ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted at the Pottawatomie County Election Board office for the indicated offices for each of the following municipalities:

• Town of Wanette — Two trustees for a 4 year term ending 2025; two trustees for a 4-year unexpired term ending 2023; One clerk.

• Town of Pink - Ward 2 trustee for a 4-year term ending 2025; Ward 4 trustee for a 4 year term ending 2025.

• Town of Bethel - Ward 2 trustee for a 4 year term ending 2025; Ward 4 trustee for a 4 year term ending 2025.

• Town of Asher - Three trustees for 4 year term ending 2025.

• City of McLoud - Council member ward 3 and ward 4 terms ending 2025; Council member at At-Large term ending 2025.

• City of Maud - Council member Ward 2 and Ward 4, terms ending 2025.

The municipal offices will be filled in the nonpartisan election April 6, 2021.