OHP reports injuries in two Pott. County accidents

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting several injuries from two separate accidents that occurred in Pottawatomie County on Monday.

One of those occurred at 7:46 p.m. Monday evening at SH 9 and SH 102, about 1.5 miles south and one mile east of Pink.

The OHP reports a 2010 GMC Yukon being driven by Charity Mae Spearman-Kight, 45, Tecumseh, made a left-hand turn northbound onto SH 102.

At the same time, a 2009 Chevrolet HHR driven by Richard L. Hussfeldt, 70, Blanchard, was westbound on SH 9 and struck the turning vehicle, the patrol said.

Troopers noted Spearman-Kight was pinned about 20 minutes before being extricated by Pink firefighters using the Hurst tool.

She was treated at an unknown medical facility for head injuries, then released.

Hussfeldt was taken by REACT EMS to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in good condition with head injuries, the OHP reported. His passenger, Mary Louise Hussfeldt, 69, Blanchard, also went by ambulance to OU Medical Center, where she was admitted in good condition with a head injury, the OHP reported.

Cause of that collision was listed as failure to yield to oncoming traffic while making a left hand turn, with the patrol noting that seat belts were in use by Spearman-Kight and Mary Louise Hussfeldt.

The crash was investigated by by Trooper Eric Smith of the of Pottawatomie County detachment of Troop A and he was assisted by Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, Pink Fire Department and REACT EMS.

Earlier on Monday, the state troopers worked another crash northwest of Shawnee, with that driver transported by helicopter ambulance to Oklahoma City.

That accident occurred about 4:25 p.m. on Wolverine Road, just east of Range Road, approximately 2.2 miles northwest of Shawnee.

The patrol said a 2006 GMC Sierra driven by Julianna Bragg, 29, Norman, was traveling eastbound on Wolverine Road at a high rate of speed. When she attempted to stop, the patrol reports she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to depart the roadway to the left. Troopers investigating the crash said she overcorrected, with the vehicle crossing the roadway and departing the roadway to the left before the vehicle struck a tree.

According to the report released late Monday night, Bragg was pinned in the wreckage for an unknown about of the time before she was freed by the Shawnee and McLoud fire departments using the Hurst tool. She was transported from the scene by Air Evac helicopter to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City with internal trunk injuries, the report shows.

Cause of the Wolverine Road collision was listed as going too fast for roadway conditions, OHP reported. Seat belts were not in use, according to the troopers' report.

That crash was investigated by Trooper Snyder of the Pottawatomie/Lincoln County Detachment of Troop A. He was assisted at that scene by the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, Kickapoo Tribal Police Department, McLoud Fire Department, Shawnee Fire Department, REACT, and Air Evac.