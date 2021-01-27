Shawnee native Scott Hatch becomes Navy Commander

Shawnee native, husband and father of two Scott Hatch was pinned a Navy Commander at a small ceremony Jan 14 in Norfolk, Virginia.

According to Hatch, he is honored to be named a commander and looks forward to doing his duty.

"Being entrusted with command of Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron Fourteen (HM-14) has truly been an honor, and it is both humbling and exciting to be part of such an amazing legacy of achievement in the Airborne Mine Countermeasures (AMCM) community," Hatch said.

The commander said the ceremony was much smaller than usual due to COVID-19, but it was still a wonderful event.

"It was truly amazing to still feel the tradition, history and honor that was afforded to the women and men that we serve with each day," Hatch said.

Hatch was born in Shawnee, graduated from Shawnee High School in 1994, attended Missouri State University and joined the Navy after getting his Bachelor's degree.

"I joined the Navy after college because I wanted to serve in some capacity, and really wanted to be a part of Naval Aviation," Hatch said. "I certainly did not know at the time that I would be making a career out of that decision. But looking back, I would change nothing."

Hatch said his time in the Navy has been amazing an he's loved working with thousands of inspiring and dedicated Americans.

"My role in the Navy has been primarily an MH-53E pilot, which is part of a helicopter community tasked with Airborne Mine Countermeasures," Hatch said.

Hatch said much of his family still lives in Shawnee and Oklahoma City.

His mother, Annette "Cookie" Johnson, lives in Shawnee and his father and stepmother, formerly of Shawnee, are Steve and Lucy Hatch. They live in Georgia.

Hatch said his whole family, including his wife Carrie and daughters Emma and Lily, are proud of him and his accomplishments.