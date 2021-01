Staff reports

Seminole State College’s Boren Library has extended its hours of operation to serve students in the evening two nights per week. The Boren Library will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. By extending hours, students have access to computer labs, Wi-Fi and another safe place to study.