American Legion Auxiliary hosts weekly swap meet

Since July of 2020 the Shawnee American Legion Auxiliary hosts a swap meet every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and proceeds help local veterans.

According to Auxiliary President Leslie Stewart, the flea market is open to the public and is held at the American Legion Post 16 at 522 W. Saratoga Street. All vendors are accepted.

"We are a non-profit for veterans. I am raising money through this event to help our veterans in the Shawnee nursing homes," Stewart said.

The nursing homes where they assist veterans include Shawnee Colonial Estates, Shawnee Care Center, the Regency and Belfair of Shawnee.

"We raised money to donate gift bags at the holidays to each veteran in these homes," Stewart said. "The money we raised last year made 56 patriotic plaques that we handed out on Veterans Day to each veteran."

In addition to the plaques, Stewart said proceeds raised money for Christmas gift bags for the veterans and a Shawnee family in need.

"This was made possible by all of our vendors that rent tables for the swap meet," Stewart said. "I would like to thank Nicole Landers with KND Crafts for all the donations at Christmas to help our veterans."

Stewart said she would also like to thank Paula Haefner for her work in helping the Auxiliary and local veterans.

She said both the veterans and the nursing homes are grateful for the help of the Auxiliary.

"The nursing homes said they appreciate everything we do especially in this trying time. It warms my heart to be able to see the smiles on their faces," Stewart said.

Going forward, Stewart said she and the Auxiliary want to keep operating the swap meet.

"We are hoping to continue to grow and be able to reach out and help more veterans in Shawnee," Stewart said. "We are in the process of opening a food pantry to help veterans in need. We accept donations of food."

For more information, call Stewart at 405-623-3929.