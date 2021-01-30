Municipal candidate filings begin Feb. 1

Starting Monday, Feb. 1 at 8 a.m., a three-day candidate filing period begins for interested persons to file Declarations of Candidacy for municipal office seats up for election in several Pottawatomie County municipalities.

According to Jeannie Stover, secretary of the Pottawatomie County Election Board, the filing period ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted at the County Election Board office located at 14101 Acme Road in Shawnee for the indicated offices for the following municipalities:

Asher: Three trustees for a four-year term ending in 2025.

Bethel Acres: Ward 2 trustee for a four-year term ending in 2025 and Ward 4 trustee for a four-year term ending in 2025.

McLoud: Council member Ward 3 and Ward 4 terms ending in 2025 and council member at-large term ending in 2025 in McLoud.

Maud: Council member Ward 2 and Ward 4 terms ending in 2025.

Pink: Ward 2 trustee for a four-year term ending in 2025 and Ward 4 trustee for a four-year term ending in 2025.

Wanette: Two trustees for a four-year term ending in 2025, two trustees for a four-year unexpired term ending in 2023 and one clerk.

Stover said when candidates arrive to file, they can fill out the necessary paperwork and notarize at the election board office.

To observe COVID-19 safety precautions, visitors to the election board offices are reminded to wear masks, stand six feet apart and to be respectful of the space around them, she said.

There is no cost to file to be a candidate for these offices; candidates will need their ID when filing paperwork.

Stover said the municipal offices at stake will be filled in the nonpartisan election scheduled Tuesday, April 6.

Check back for updates.