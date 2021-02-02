Northeastern State University announces local students on honors rolls

The Shawnee News-Star

Northeastern State University has recently announced those on the President's and Dean's Honor Rolls.

NSU announces 796 students met the criteria to be named to the President’s Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester. To be eligible, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 4.0 grade point average.

Those named to the fall 2020 President’s Honor Roll include:

Hannah Sapp from Seminole.

Kayla Doyle and Marielle Buttram from Shawnee.

NSU also announces that 808 students met the criteria to be named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester.

Locals on the 2020 Dean's Honor Roll for fall semester include:

Kaci Black from McLoud.

Baylee Kennedy from Tecumseh