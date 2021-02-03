Take a deep dive into comic books with library book club

Pioneer Library System

For those who have read comic books for decades, or those just interested in learning more about the perhaps unexpected depth of the genre, the Pioneer Library System is offering a discussion group centered on the genre.

Sacred Panels: A Comics Book Club, will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. The group will continue into the future with monthly meetings generally scheduled on the third Thursday of each month. Access to the Zoom presentation is available by signing up in advance at http://pioneer.libnet.info/event/4766766. A valid email address is required.

The group will take a look at different types of graphic novels, with discussion on each month’s selected title. Participants also can take a deeper look at the impact and history of comic books on pop culture and many of the movies of today.

Topics and dates for the first three discussions are:

Feb. 18 – Paper Girls, Vol. 1, by Brian K. Vaughan;

March 18 – Naomi: Season 1, by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker;

April 15 – Invincible, Vol. 1: Family Matters, by Robert Kirkman (author of The Walking Dead series).

Copies of each these titles and each future discussion title will be available through the Hoopla downloadable service. All Pioneer Library System cardholders can access eight downloads per month via Hoopla and its collection of eBooks, audiobooks and video titles from across many genres.

Find out more about any of the library’s services online at www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org, or through the Pioneer Library System Connect App, available at the Apple Store and Google Play.