Update: Pott. County's building remodel plan hits snag

Pottawatomie County Commissioners on Monday discussed the progress of their plan to remodel the former MidFirst Bank building located at 330 N. Broadway Street, Shawnee.

According to District 2 Commissioner Randy Thomas, the commissioners initially approved the remodel of the county-owned building to be used for District Attorney Allan Grubb to temporarily house his Child Support Services staff.

Thomas said the commissioners set a budget of $400,000 for the addition of an elevator and other updates to the building, but in Monday's meeting, they were notified that the air conditioning system in the building needs to be completely replaced.

This issue, Thomas said, would be an additional cost between $200,000 to $250,000 and would also send the commissioners way over budget.

In the meeting, commissioners took no action on the matter and Thomas said they will discuss the issue further.

Check back for updates.