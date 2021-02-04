SSM Health Medical Group welcomes Dr. Christine DiEnna

The Shawnee News-Star

SHAWNEE — SSM Health Medical Group is pleased to welcome Christine DiEnna, D.O., cardiology.

Dr. DiEnna obtained her undergraduate degree in biology from the University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond. She received her medical degree from Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Tulsa. While in medical school, Dr. DiEnna also completed a master’s degree in business administration from Oklahoma State University, Stillwater.

Dr. DiEnna is accepting new patients at her practice located at SSM Health Medical Group, 3315 Kethley, Shawnee.