Maud district seeks $715,000 bond issue for safe room, other additions

Voters in the Maud Public School District will decide a $715,000 bond issue March 2. The measure, if passed, will not increase property taxes, the district reports.

According to Maud Superintendent Cindy White, if passed, funds from the bond issue would be used to add a safe room to the gym and that addition also will include new boys and girls locker rooms, a new weight room and a new classroom.

In addition, White said the funds will be used to get an new air conditioner for the gym.

White said if the school bond issue passes, there will be no projected tax increase in the district.

"The safe room will be large enough for all students and staff in the district to seek shelter," White said. "The building will also be available for community members."

She also said installing the air conditioner unit will allow events such as graduation to be held inside during bad weather.

"The new locker rooms, weight room and classroom will accommodate more students and student athletes," White said. "The upgrades will provide much needed layers of safety, as well as address technology needs."

The district, White said, is excited for the bond proposal as the district has been active in many renovation projects.

"This project will expand on those and will hopefully lead to future expansions," White said.

Bond issues require a 60 percent supermajority for passage.

For those who are not yet registered voters, the voter registration deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5 to be eligible to vote March 2.

Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at the County Election Board office located at 14101 Acme Road, Shawnee, and at most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries in the county. Applications also are available at www.elections.ok.gov.

