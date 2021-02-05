Shawnee High School Spring Homecoming set for Feb. 6

The Shawnee High School Spring 2021 Homecoming festivities are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Performing Arts and Athletic Center (PAAC).

According to Cherity Pennington, Shawnee Public Schools Public Information Officer, the Junior Varsity girls basketball team will kick off the day with a 1 p.m. game, and the JV Boys will follow at 2 p.m.

"Varsity Girls will tip off at 3:30 p.m. and the Varsity Boys will follow at 5 p.m.," Pennington said.

According to SHS Student Council President Hanaa Saidi, the Homecoming theme is the "Happiest Homecoming on Earth."

"Our theme days are Monday Ohana Means Family, Tuesday Sleeping Beauty, Wednesday Winnie the Pooh, Thursday Monsters University and Friday Frozen," Saidi said.

In addition, Saidi said the Homecoming ceremony will take place after the basketball games at 6:45 p.m.

"Cheer and Pom will perform first, then a class competition will take place and then the homecoming ceremony," Saidi said.

The Spring Homecoming candidates include:

• Scotlyn Britt representing pom;

• Allyson Campbell representing choir;

• Camille Columbus representing soccer;

• Mio Dykstra representing golf;

• Gus Fritz representing golf;

• Daniel King representing soccer;

• Aubrie Megehee representing basketball;

• Ryan Staal representing choir;

• Will Stewart representing tennis;

• Olivia Stobbe representing tennis;

• Ella Swantek representing track;

• Krew Taylor representing baseball;

• Isaiah Willis, representing basketball

• Bryson Yates, representing track.

Tickets for Shawnee athletic events must be purchased at www.purplepass.com/spswolves.