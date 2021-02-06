Feb. 9 election: Grove voters to decide $8.1M bond issue

Voters in the Grove School District will decide an $8,145,000 bond issue Tuesday, Feb. 9.

According to Superintendent Mark Bowlan, if the bond issue passes, it will not increase property taxes in the district and funds will be used for a variety of projects, including construction of a new early childhood center.

"Our current early childhood area is outdated and limited in space," Bowlan said. "The proposed new early childhood addition (and) remodel would include six classrooms (for Pre-K and Kindergarten), student restrooms and a multipurpose common area."

Bowlan said funds from the bond would also be used to build a new gymnasium, which will be used for large school functions including assemblies, sporting events, music program concerts, graduation ceremonies and physical education classes.

"The new facility will include increased seating capacity, ADA seating, a lobby/concession area, and locker rooms," Bowlan said.

The bond issue, Bowlan said, would also fund the construction of a new classroom for the district's robotics program.

"Through our robotics program, our students develop skills in STEM, writing, leadership and public speaking," Bowlan said. "Our program is very successful, and the proposed new classroom would give this program its own much needed space.

Lastly, the bond issue calls for more parking to the Grove campus and to repair or replace of the existing roofing.

School bond issues require a 60 percent supermajority vote to pass.

According to Pottawatomie County Election Board Secretary Jeannie Stover, polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Those who voted by mail can also check the status of their ballot using the Online Voter Tool.

Check back for updates.