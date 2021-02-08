McLoud veteran surprised with home in House presentation

Oklahoma House of Representatives

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma House of Representatives on Friday honored retired U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Rowdy Freeman, as he was presented with a home built for him by Military Warriors Support Foundation, a nonprofit that provides programs designed to facilitate a smooth and successful transition into civilian life for combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star families.

The home was gifted to him through their program Homes for Wounded Veterans, which awards mortgage-free homes to veterans wounded in direct combat and Gold Star spouses whose loved one was killed in action. While serving in Afghanistan in 2010, Freeman’s vehicle struck an improvised explosive device. Freeman was diagnosed with a compressed spine, muscle strain in his back and a concussion. He continues to have hearing and back problems as a result of his injuries.

Rep. Danny Williams, R-Seminole, orchestrated Freeman’s visit to the Capitol, where he was surprised with the news he had been given a home. Freeman is a resident of House District 28, which Williams represents.

“Staff Sergeant Freeman served multiple tours across seas to fight for freedom, and his willingness to serve our country almost cost him his life,” Williams said. “It was my honor to have played a small part of this important day for Staff Sergeant Freeman and his family. They are incredibly deserving of this gift and I hope this home will serve as a place where they can make happy memories together for many years to come.”

Freeman made the decision to enlist after witnessing the events of 9/11 unfold his freshman year of high school. Throughout his service, he received a Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbons in Afghanistan and Iraq and many more awards.

Freeman lives in McLoud with his wife, Glory, and four of their children.