Shawnee hospital awards $10K grant to Gateway to Prevention and Recovery

SSM Health

SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee recently awarded Gateway to Prevention & Recovery a $10,000 grant for their ongoing work to reduce the number of opioid overdoses in Pottawatomie County. The money will be used to place a medication drop box in Maud and to purchase medication lock boxes that will be given out to help promote safe storage of medications.

“Substance abuse is an issue in our community, and we applaud Gateway to Prevention & Recovery for their continued efforts to help people take steps towards recovery,” says Angi Mohr, president, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee. “This grant is an investment in our community and falls in line with our Community Health Needs Assessment and our commitment towards helping our community to live a healthy lifestyle.”

Every three years, St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee conducts a Community Health Needs Assessments (CHNA) to better understand and address the health needs in the community. For the CHNA conducted for 2019-2021, the hospital identified the top three health care priorities as substance abuse, chronic disease prevention and food insecurity.