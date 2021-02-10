82-year-old Seminole County woman missing; OSBI seeks possible witness

OSBI

NEW LIMA, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating the disappearance of 82-year-old Ruth Elizabeth Louie of New Lima, Okla. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for Ruth on February 6, 2021 and requested OSBI’s assistance with locating her.

Ruth was last seen on February 4, 2021 in the afternoon in the Twin Bridges area of Highway 270 near New Lima. She was seen getting into a white Nissan Altima. Ruth was known to walk from New Lima to Wewoka daily. She is described as a black female, 5’2” tall and 140-150 pounds.

The white Altima was possibly driven by an older white man (picture attached). OSBI agents would like to speak to this man to determine if he has any information about Ruth or where she was headed that day.

Please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov if you have any information about Ruth’s whereabouts or if you can help us identify the man pictured so that agents can speak with him.