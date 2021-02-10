Freezing drizzle and hazardous roads reported in Shawnee, state

News-Star staff

With frigid cold temperatures and overnight freezing drizzle, slick and hazardous road conditions are reported in the Shawnee area and in much of the central Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, eastbound Interstate 40 near the Kickapoo Street exit has to be shut down about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday because of an overturned tractor-trailer rig.

Shawnee roads also are slick.

"Travel is discouraged, but if you must travel, slow down, give yourself enough time to get to your destination, and make sure you have supplies available such as blankets, water, and snacks in the event your vehicle becomes disabled," said Shawnee Police Department Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Stafford.

She said Shawnee will not be responding to non-injury accidents.

"If you are involved in a non-injury motor vehicle accident, exchange information and use cell phones to take pictures of vehicles, license plates, driver's licenses and insurance. Roadways need to be cleared as quickly as possible to prevent additional road hazards," she said.

Because of winter weather condition, SSM Health Medical Group closed its clinic in Shawnee Wednesday as well.

"Due to winter weather, SSM Health Medical Group is cancelling all in-person patient appointments today. All patients will be contacted by the clinic," said Carla Tollett, marking coordinator.

She said SSM Health MyChart is available to send messages or concerns to your provider — https://mychart.ssmhc.com/mychart/Authentication/Login?

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation also reported these conditions early Wednesday morning across the state:

Another round of freezing drizzle and snowfall this morning is causing slick and hazardous conditions in northeast, southeast, south-central and north-central Oklahoma. While Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews have been treating highways overnight, the freezing drizzle will have a significant impact on the morning commute and crews are discouraging unnecessary travel.

Tulsa and the surrounding counties have slick and hazardous conditions due to moderate freezing drizzle and pockets of snowfall. Light freezing rain is also impacting intermittent locations in southeast Oklahoma including Pittsburg and LeFlore counties, which have slick highways and isolated slick spots on bridges. Light freezing mist also is impacting highways in the Oklahoma City metro area, causing slick spots in many areas of Oklahoma and Canadian counties.

The eastern half of I-40 is impacted by heavy freezing mist, which is causing very slick and hazardous conditions between Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma/Arkansas state line. Westbound I-40 is closed between Ross Rd. (mm 284) and SH-351 (mm 286) near Webbers Falls due to a crash with traffic being diverted locally. Additionally, US-69 is slick in spots between McAlester and Muskogee, causing traffic delays along the corridor.

The southern I-35 corridor between south Oklahoma City and the Texas state line is impacted by freezing mist and light blowing snow. Motorists are advised to expect delays throughout the morning along the corridor. Most of the northern I-35 corridor is clear currently with the exception of slick spots between Guthrie and Stillwater.

Those who can delay travel this morning in these areas are encouraged to do so as conditions can deteriorate rapidly. Drivers who must be out should use extra caution, especially on elevated structures, and be alert to changing weather conditions. Check road conditions at https://www.okroads.org or on the Drive Oklahoma mobile app.

REMEMBER during snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:

• Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

• Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

• Be aware of "black ice," which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

• Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.

To check CURRENT ROAD CONDITIONS in Oklahoma, call

ODOT's ROAD CONDITIONS HOTLINE at 844-4OK-HWYS (844-465-4997)

or go to www.okroads.org or follow ODOT on Twitter @OKDOT

For turnpike information, call the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at 877-403-7623 or go to www.pikepass.com.

If drivers must travel out of state they are urged to check area road conditions before heading out.

Out-of-State Road Conditions

Arkansas 501-569-2374 www.idrivearkansas.com

Colorado 303-639-1111 www.cotrip.org

Kansas 866-511-5368 www.Kandrive.org

Missouri 888-275-6637 www.modot.org

New Mexico 800-432-4269 www.nmroads.com

Texas 800-452-9292 www.drivetexas.org