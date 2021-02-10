Grove votes yes on $8,145,000 bond

People in the Grove School District voted yes on a $8,145,000 bond issue Feb. 9 which will be used for a variety of projects.

According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, 367 voters or 79.09 percent voted yes on the bond and 97 voters or 20.91 percent voted no.

According to Superintendent Mark Bowlan, the bond will not increase property taxes and the funds will be used to build a new early childhood center.

"Our current early childhood area is outdated and limited in space," Bowlan said. "The proposed new early childhood addition (and) remodel would include six classrooms (for Pre-K and Kindergarten), student restrooms and a multipurpose common area."

Bowlan said funds from the bond would also be used to build a new gymnasium which will be used for large school functions including assemblies, sporting events, music program concerts, graduation ceremonies and physical education classes.

"The new facility will include increased seating capacity, ADA seating, a lobby/concession area, and locker rooms," Bowlan said.

The bond issue, Bowlan said, will also fund the construction of a new classroom for the district's robotics program.

"Through our robotics program, our students develop skills in STEM, writing, leadership and public speaking," Bowlan said. "Our program is very successful, and the proposed new classroom would give this program its own much needed space."

Lastly the bond will be used to add more parking to the Grove campus and to repair or replace the existing roofing.

