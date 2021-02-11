Maud Police Department receives medication lock box

Gateway to Prevention and Recovery continued their work to reduce the number of opioid overdoses in Pottawatomie County by placing a medication lock box in the Maud Police Department.

According to David Holland, SPF PFS Coordinator – Region 14 for Gateway to Prevention and Recovery, funding for the lock box came from a $10,000 grant from SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee.

"This box provides a safe place to dispose of any unused or expired medications," Holland said. "We really appreciate the city of Maud for partnering with us to help win the battle against the opioid crisis."

Maud Police Department is one of several places in the county that have installed medical lock boxes.

Holland said other places in the county that have lock boxes include Shawnee Public Schools, Pleasant Grove Public Schools, North Rock Creek Public Schools and McLoud Public Schools.

The Maud Police Department hours of operation for the drop box are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Holland said.

Medication drop box sites in the Pottawatomie County area can be found by visiting dea.gov (Drug Enforcement Administration) or ok.gov.obndd (Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics).