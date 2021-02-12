Shawnee police chief presents Corporal's badge to Jeff Rodgers

Staff reports

Shawnee Police Chief Mason Wilson recently presented Jeff Rodgers with a new Shawnee Police Department Corporal's badge.

It was more than 20 years ago on May 10, 1999 when Rodgers, a Shawnee patrol officer with nine years on the job, was shot by a murder suspect during a traffic stop in downtown Shawnee.

Despite his critical injuries, Rodgers clung to life but was left paralyzed from that shooting.

Recently, the department updated the design of its law enforcement badges and Shawnee Police Chief Mason Wilson wanted Rodgers to be a part of that — and at a rank he never had a chance to complete.

“We want to continue to honor Jeff Rodgers' services and sacrifice for the Shawnee Police Department and our community,” Wilson said. “Jeff never received the opportunity to receive his Corporal status or badge and we wanted to make that come true.”

Chief Wilson and Major Rodney Taylor recently presented that new badge to Rodgers, and his wife, Dawna, at the Shawnee Police Department.