United Way of Pottawatomie County launches 'Kiss the Pig' fundraiser

The Shawnee News-Star

United Way of Pottawatomie County is hosting its inaugural “Kiss the Pig” fundraiser through March 3, 2021. Area residents are asked to vote for the person they’d like to see kiss a pig by donating to a candidate name.

“This is a fun way to get the community involved with our organization,” said United Way Executive Director Miriam Bell. “We’re thankful to our community leaders for stepping up and being willing to kiss a pig so that we can raise funds for our 23 local partner agencies.”

The candidates include Shawnee Mayor Ed Bolt, Joe Ford from Shawnee Milling Company, House District 26 Rep. Dell Kerbs, Suzanne Gilbert, OBU President Dr. Heath Thomas, and Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent Dr. April Grace.

The person with the most votes through donated dollars will kiss a pig live on the United Way Pottawatomie County Facebook page on March 5. Vote by visiting: igfn.us/form/JenEwg Or by texting "KISSTHEPIG" to 41444. The United Way of Pottawatomie County funds 23 local partner agencies working to improve Pottawatomie County. For more information visit https://www.unitedwaypottco.org/.