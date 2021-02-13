Pottawatomie County prepares for arctic weather

As communities prepare for even more arctic weather and dangerously low temperatures in the forecast, Pottawatomie County officials advise everyone to be vigilant and aware of the dangers extreme cold can bring.

According to Pottawatomie County Emergency Manager Chad Larman, the county is uncertain of what the weather will exactly do, but they are prepared for extreme cold and snowfall.

"There's still a lot of uncertainties with this forecast. We're still monitoring the situation but (the National Weather Service) is saying we can see in Pott County anywhere from eight to 12 inches of snow," Larman said.

The emergency manager said the snow is predicted to be dry, but there could still be slick roads and possible blizzard-like conditions over the weekend.

He said Pott. County road crews will be ready to start clearing roads once it is safe to do so.

"Our biggest concern right now are the dangerous wind chills coming in," he said.

Larman said it's important for people to check on their neighbors if they're elderly, keep pets inside and to wear proper layering when outdoors, but also said it's best to remain indoors as much as possible to avoid the effects of the extreme cold.

In addition, Larman said the Shawnee Salvation Army will provide a warming shelter for the homeless population by being open all day long and expanding their gym so more people can stay at the shelter.

"Emergency Management will be monitoring the storm system once it starts, providing updates, and will be ready to respond as needed to any request for assistance from public safety entities and emergency managers throughout the county," Larman said.

For more information, visit the Pottawatomie County Emergency Management Facebook page.

Check back for updates.