Braving the cold for COVID-19 vaccinations at SSC

SSC

The Oklahoma State Department of Health continued its efforts to deliver COVID-19 vaccines through its partnership with Seminole State College on Friday. Despite extreme cold weather and snow flurries, 640 people were scheduled to receive their second shot of the COVID vaccine at the SSC Haney Center Pod. Including Friday’s numbers, approximately 2,500 shots have been administered at SSC. The OSDH plans to continue with the Friday clinics for the next several months. Scheduling to receive the vaccine is done online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.