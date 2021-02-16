Pott. County prepared for ongoing winter weather

Pottawatomie County is expecting continued winter weather through Wednesday but the county is prepared and reminds residences to remain home if possible and to conserve energy.

According to County Emergency Manager Chad Larman, communities in the county are expected to receive another six to eight inches of snow and experience dangerous wind chills through Wednesday.

"The Pottawatomie County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has been activated since 5 a.m. Feb. 14 and monitoring the situation and providing logistical support to the county and all communities in Pottawatomie County and the EOC will remain open until all safety and public health issues are resolved from this event," Larman said.

The emergency manager said as this arctic weather continues, people are reminded to conserve as much power as possible to assist electric companies as the low temperatures put a strain on their systems.

"If health permits please do the following for the next 48 hours to assist them," Larman said. "Lower your thermostat to around 70 degrees."

In addition, Larman said people should avoid using high-energy appliances such as washers, dryers and dishwashers.

Larman advises everyone to unplug unused small appliances as well as they draw electricity even when turned off.

Shawnee Police Department Cpl. Vivian Lozano also reminds everyone to remain home as much as possible through this winter storm.

Lozano said if anyone needs to get out and about, they should have supplies such as food, water and blankets in they get stuck in their cars.

