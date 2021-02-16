Tecumseh resident earns Eagle Scout rank

Tecumseh resident and 22-year-old Jillian Thiemann from Boy Scout Troop 6424 in Bethel Acres earned the rank of Eagle Scout Jan. 29.

According to Jillian, she became an Eagle Scout for her project, which was an extension to an irrigation system at Bethel United Methodist Church.

Jillian is the second female from Canadian Valley District to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout and said she added the extension to a system that her brother, Robert, originally installed a few years before.

"It felt really good to become an Eagle Scout," Jillian said.

Her father David helped her with the project.

"He was able to help put the pipes together," Jillian said.

In addition, Jillian said she has been in Boy Scouts for about a year and before that was in Venture Scouts.

Jillian said she lives in Tecumseh and is currently attending Seminole State College.

At the moment, Jillian said she is working on an Associates Degree in Computer Science.

When she finishes her associate's degree, Jillian said she plans to transfer to Oklahoma State University to work on her Bachelor of Science degree.