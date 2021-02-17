Emergency Manager: How to help prevent pipes from freezing

After more snow and freezing temperatures that are expected to continue for the next few days, residents of Pottawatomie County — and the state — are encouraged to take care of their water pipes.

According to Pottawatomie County Emergency Manager Chad Larman, everyone should do all they can to keep their pipes from freezing.

"To help prevent freezing pipes, please turn on the hot and cold water on your faucet to have a steady stream the size of a pencil lead coming from your faucets; this includes showers," Larman said.

In addition, Larman said if homeowners have faucets on an outside wall, they need to open the cabinet doors to allow heat in.

"If their pipes freeze please contact a plumber to help get them thawed," Larman said. "If you are using an alternate heat source to try and thaw your pipes yourself, please use caution on how close the heater is to combustibles."