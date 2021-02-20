Pottawatomie County Commissioners in talks to purchase buildings

Pottawatomie County commissioners are in talks to purchase two new buildings located at 131 N. Bell Avenue and 231 N. Bell Avenue for a total of $550,000.

According to District 2 Commissioner Randy Thomas, the commissioners put in their offers for both buildings; $400,000 for the building at 231 N. Bell Avenue and $150,000 for the building located at 131 N. Bell Avenue.

Thomas said the commissioners plan to utilize 231 N. Bell Avenue, which currently houses Shawnee Forward, for the District Attorney's Child Support Services staff.

Originally, the DA's Child Support Services staff was going to move into the former MidFirst building located at 330 N. Broadway Street, he said, which the commissioners were planning to remodel.

However, Thomas said, after discovering the building's heat and air conditioning unit needed to be replaced, commissioners decided to stop the renovation process as it was going to put it over budget.

Going forward, he said commissioners intend to use the former MidFirst building for the County Election Board.

"The Board can operate on the first floor and we will keep the HVAC unit running as long as possible and then put in commercial units," Thomas said.

Currently, the commissioner explained, the Central Oklahoma Community Action Agency is in the building located at 131 N. Bell Avenue and they have a lease that will last until June 2022.

Thomas said the commissioners plan to discuss these issues again in an upcoming meeting.

Check back for updates.