ATF, NSSF offers up to $10,000 reward on Easy Pawn firearms theft in Holdenville

TULSA — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), have announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and/or arrest of the suspect responsible for the burglary and theft of 16 firearms from Easy Pawn, a federal firearms licensee (FFL), located at 500 West Main Street, Holdenville, Oklahoma.

Early on the morning of Thursday, January 14, 2021, an unidentified suspect forced entry into Easy Pawn. The unknown suspect smashed the top of the firearms display cases, stealing 16 firearms. One suspect was observed on camera entering the business premises. The suspect is described as a male, wearing a sweatshirt with hood, black coat, white sweatpants with black lettering on the right leg, and distinctive cowboy boots.

“Recovering these firearms quickly before additional crimes are committed remains a top priority for ATF. If you know something, please say something” said ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C Boshek II.

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF- TIPS. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

The reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF, in which NSSF matches ATF rewards in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally

licensed firearms retailers. ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.

ATF is the lead federal law enforcement agency with jurisdiction involving firearms and violent crimes, and regulates the firearm industry. More information about ATF and its programs is available at www.atf.gov.