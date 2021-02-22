Tecumseh precinct to close for Maud election; 3 voters registered there to receive absentee ballots

The Shawnee News-Star

Pottawatomie County Election Board Secretary Jeannie Stover announced Friday that the Maud School District has opted to close Precinct 630030 in Pottawatomie County for the Special Election scheduled on March 2.

That precinct is located at the Church of Christ, 905 E Walnut Street, Tecumseh.

State law allows a school district to close a precinct polling place for an election if the entire precinct is not contained within the district’s boundaries and if fewer than 100 registered voters reside in the part of the precinct that is inside the district. Stover said there are approximately three voters in the part of Precinct 630030 that is located in the Maud School District.

Voters who are registered in Precinct 630030 at addresses located in the Maud School District will receive an application for absentee ballots from the county election board. Voters should complete, sign, and return the application form to the county election board to have a ballot mailed to them.

Applications for absentee ballots must be received by the county election board no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, for this election. Voters who receive their absentee ballots by mail must return the voted ballot to the county election board by mail. Absentee ballots must be received by the county election board no later than 7 p.m. on election night to be counted.

Voters also may vote by absentee ballot at the county election board office from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, or Friday, Feb. 26.

Any registered voter in Precinct 630030 who believes that he or she may reside in the Maud School District and who has not yet received an absentee ballot application from the county election board should contact the county election board office immediately at (405) 273-8376 or pottawatomiecounty.63@elections.ok.gov.

Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. The office is located at 14101 Acme Road, Shawnee.