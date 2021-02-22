Winter storm recovery continues; residents can report damage

As communities in Pottawatomie County continue to recover from the extreme winter weather, many have had little or no water, but have been receiving help and bottled water.

According to County Emergency Manager Chad Larman, several people in Shawnee, Tecumseh, Asher, Bethel and Maud continue to struggle with water-related issues caused by the storm.

Larman said Shawnee, Asher and Bethel issued precautionary boil orders until further notice because the cities are struggling to restore the minimum pressure requirements to their water systems, which were damaged last week.

However, he explained residents in these cities have received bottled water to help with their needs until the water damages are fixed.

For example, Larman said, the Citizen Potawatomi Nation donated two pallets of bottled water to Maud for its residents.

Larman also said he and the Absentee Shawnee Tribe Office of Emergency Management delivered eight pallets of bottled water to the citizens of Shawnee and Tecumseh Friday.

While cities continue to work on their water issues, road conditions continued to improve over weekend as snow melted across the area.

According to District 2 County Commissioner Randy Thomas, after assessing the roads in his district, he has found no damage caused by the storm.

Thomas said the roads in District 3 also contain no damage.

According to District 1 Commissioner Melissa Dennis, road crews were out all last week improving the road conditions on major collector snow routes.

She explained the crews worked Friday and Saturday to improve secondary and gravel roads.

In addition, Larman said for residents in the county who had damages to their home, business and/or agriculture caused by the storm, they can report it to damage.ok.gov.

"This helps the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and the Pottawatomie County Office of Emergency Management document the impact of the winter storm and will support the case to help get more assistance to help you recover from this winter storm," Larman said.

These damages can include flooding from broken pipes, power surges that damaged furnaces, major appliances or electrical systems, a certain number of days without gas, water or electricity, a certain number of days displaced from the home and injuries sustained because of the winter weather.

For more information email Larman at chad.larman@pottawatomiecountyok.com or call his office at (405) 878-2332 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Check back for updates.