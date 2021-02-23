One Safe Place staff move from building due to water damage

Due to a busted water line caused by the winter storm, the staff at One Safe Place Family Justice Center relocated from their building Tuesday morning.

According to District 2 County Commissioner Randy Thomas, the damage to One Safe Place, located at 1902 S. Gordon Cooper Drive, is estimated to take around six months to repair.

"They had a water pipe bust and it flooded the building. So the (District Attorney Allan Grubb) is looking for a place for them to move temporarily until they get the repairs done," Thomas said.

Due to the security and privacy needs of those who utilize One Safe Place, Thomas said Grubb needs to find another building that offers the same comfort and safety aspects the previous building provided.

The commissioner explained as of Monday that Grubb was scoping out potential locations, including a senior center.

As new information becomes available about where One Safe Place is relocated, the News-Star will keep the public informed.

Check back for updates.