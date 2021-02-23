Shawnee officers arrest man on kidnapping, other complaints

Officers from the Shawnee Police Department arrested Shane Clukey, 42, on Monday, Feb. 21 after responding to a kidnapping and assault call at a home in the 700 block of North Market around 1:37 a.m., said Cpl. Vivian Lozano.

At the scene, she said officers made contact with an adult female who had visible injuries to her face and head.

"The female advised that a male at her residence named Shane Clukey was armed with a pistol, had fired a round in the residence, assaulted her and threatened to kill her six year old son and another adult male in the residence who is disabled," Lozano said.

The officer explained CID and SWAT were called to the scene; they approached the residence and took Clukey into custody.

Clukey was transported to the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center and booked into jail on complaints including kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

Case reports will be turned over to the District Attorney's office for review; formal charges have not been filed.