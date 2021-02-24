Library offers resources during tax season

The Shawnee News-Star

The Pioneer Library System again will be a resource for taxpayers during this time of preparing their 2020 federal and state income tax returns, which are due by Thursday, April 15.

Each PLS library is equipped to help taxpayers locate, download and print federal and state tax forms at no charge. Some libraries will have a limited supply of the most requested tax forms, but quantities and types are limited.

Library cardholders also may file their taxes online from library computers, but library staff members are not trained to answer tax-related questions or work in the actual preparation of forms.

Standard charges for printing or photo copying will apply to full tax information booklets at 15 cents per page for black and white or 30 cents per page for color.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) and AARP Tax Aide will not be available at PLS libraries during this tax year. However, the volunteer organizations are offering one-on-one tax assistance at other community sites.

Locally, VITA will offer services from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays at the CBSI Building, 1183 E. Main St. in Norman, through the United Way of Norman. The service is available for individuals with an income of less than $56,000 per year.

VITA also is offering assistance for residents of Oklahoma and Canadian counties from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Community Action Agency of Oklahoma City, 319 SW 25th St., and the Canadian County Community Center, 203 N. Bickford in El Reno.

More information on in-person AARP Tax Aide assistance is available through the organization’s website at www.taxaide.aarpfoundation.org.

Online tax assistance also is available via many resources. Access a list through the IRS website at www.irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep.

Find out more by contacting or visiting any PLS library, or through the library’s Tax Resources page at www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/2020-taxes.