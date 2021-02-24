Shawnee educators to receive COVID-19 vaccine; classes to be held virtually Friday

Around 300 Shawnee Public Schools educators and staff will receive the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, Feb. 26.

According to Superintendent Dr. April Grace, due to the high volume of employees getting the vaccine, students will attend school virtually on Friday.

"We are incredibly grateful that SSM Health and the Oklahoma State Department of Health have partnered with SPS to give this opportunity to our employees," Grace said.

The superintendent explained though students have recently missed several days of in-person school, this opportunity is extremely critical for the educators.

"I know the change to digital learning so soon after a weather event creates a strain for many of you, but it is critically important that our staff have the opportunity to receive the vaccine," Grace said.

She explained students will need to log onto their Seesaw or Canvas accounts and complete their work on Friday.

"Thank you for your understanding as we do everything possible to keep our students and staff safe during the pandemic," Grace said.

In addition, Grace said everyone should continue to wear face coverings, stay socially distant, practice proper hand washing and track their health.

