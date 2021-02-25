OSBI still searching for missing Seminole County woman

Staff reports

It's been more than three weeks since a Seminole County woman was last seen and a Silver Alert was issued.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating the disappearance of 82-year-old Ruth Elizabeth Louie of New Lima.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for her on Feb. 6 and requested OSBI’s assistance with locating her.

According to the OSBI, Louie was last seen on Feb. 4, 2021 in the afternoon in the Twin Bridges area of Highway 270 near New Lima. She was seen getting into a white Nissan Altima. The white Altima was possibly driven by an older white man and OSBI agents wanted to speak to him to determine if he had any information about Louie or where she was headed that day.

OSBI Spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman said authorities have since spoken to that driver about the case.

"We are still looking for her and hoping someone can help us locate her," Arbeitman said.

Louie was known to walk from New Lima to Wewoka daily. She is described as a black female, 5’2” tall and 140-150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.