Maud school district to vote on $715,000 bond issue March 2

Voters in the Maud Public School (MPS) district will vote on a $715,000 bond election Tuesday, March 2. If passed, funds will be used to build a new safe room for the district.

According to Pott. County Election Board Secretary Jeannie Stover, early voting is available from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Feb. 25-26, and polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 2.

Maud Superintendent Cindy White said if passed, funds from the bond will be used to add a safe room to the gym and it will include new boys and girls locker rooms, a new weight room and a new classroom.

In addition, White said the funds will be used to purchase a new air conditioner for the gym.

White also said if the bond issue is passed, there will be no projected tax increase. To pass, bond issues require a 60 percent supermajority vote.

"The safe room will be large enough for all students and staff in the district to seek shelter," White said. "The building will also be available for community members."

She also said installing the air conditioning unit will allow events such as graduation to be held inside during bad weather.

"The new locker rooms, weight room and classroom will accommodate more students and student athletes," White said. "The upgrades will provide much needed layers of safety, as well as address technology needs."

MPS White said is excited for the bond proposal as the district has been active in many renovation projects.

"This project will expand on those and will hopefully lead to future expansions," White said.

Check back for updates.