Three Pott. County schools assess water damage in gyms

In the aftermath of the winter storm, various schools in Pottawatomie County are assessing significant water damage to their gyms and formulating the next steps to makes repair and reconstruction needed for their athletic facilities.

McLoud Public Schools Superintendent Steve Stanley said the district had a pipe burst in the elementary school gym.

He explained the district has assessed the damage, removed all the water, dried the floor and placed heaters and fans in the gym.

Stanley said while the district is waiting to hear form their insurance adjuster, he feels the wooden floor can be saved.

In the meantime, Stanley said until the gym is functional again, students will use the district's safe room and as the weather warms up students can resume activities outdoors.

Along with McLoud, North Rock Creek Public Schools had damage from a water pipe, which has rendered their secondary gym for seventh through eleventh graders nonfunctional until the damaged areas are replaced or repaired.

According to Superintendent Dr. Blake Moody, the district declared the situation an emergency in a special school board meeting Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Due to this action, Moody said he was able to begin the repair process, which he said will take between 45-60 days.

During this time he explained students who use the gym will instead use the elementary gym.

However, Moody said, as basketball season is almost over and the weather is improving, the situation could be much worse.

"We'll do the best we can. We're used to being creative around here," Moody said.

In addition to North Rock Creek, Bethel Public Schools also had damages to its gyms.

Superintendent Tod Harrison said at this time the district is waiting for the damage to be evaluated.

"Due to the overwhelming number of claims to insurance companies we are still awaiting an adjuster to officially evaluate the damage," Harrison said. "Until that happens we will not know exactly what the future holds or a timeline for repairs or replacement."

Check back for updates.