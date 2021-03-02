Ask an Expert during library series

The Shawnee News-Star

The Pioneer Library System invites the community to “Ask an Expert” in an upcoming series covering multiple topics and specialties.

Five editions of the “Ask an Expert” series will take place during March and April. These are virtual programs offered via Zoom and are designed to connect experts in fields with members of the community.

The schedule features:

11 a.m. Saturday, March 6 – Brenda Hill from the Cleveland County OSU Extension Office will answer questions about preparing delicious and healthy bread;

11 a.m. Friday, March 12 – A State Department of Health representative will answer questions about COVID-19 in Oklahoma;

11 a.m. Saturday, March 27 – Catherine Warren with Bee Organized shares 10 steps to get organized;

11 a.m. Saturday, April 3 – Debra Woods, Mayo Clinic certified health and wellness coach, answers questions on self-care and stress management;

11 a.m. Friday, April 9 – Representatives from the Central Oklahoma Workforce Innovation Board will answer questions about unemployment, resume and interview skills, high demand jobs, and scholarship opportunities.

Signup with a valid email address is required in advance. Separate registration is required for each of the programs, and either teens or adults may participate.

For more information on this or any of the library’s services, go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org.