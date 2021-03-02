Lincoln County: Voter registration deadline is March 12 for April elections

The Shawnee News-Star

Lincoln County Election Board Secretary Melissa Stambaugh said Friday, March 12, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the April 6 elections in Lincoln County.

Several elections will be held on April 6. They are as follows:

Board of Education general elections

• Meeker School District I-95

• Perkins-Tryon School District I-56

• Prague School District I-103

• Stroud School District I-54

• Wellston School District I-4

Municipal elections

• Town of Carney

• Town of Davenport

• Town of Wellston

Special elections

• Meeker School District I-95 - two propositions

• City of Prague - continuation of sales tax

Stambaugh said persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 18 years old may apply to become registered voters.

Those who aren’t registered or need to change their registration may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight Friday, March 12.

Stambaugh said applications postmarked after that time will be accepted and processed, but not until after April 6.

The county election board responds in writing to every person who submits an application for voter registration. The response is either a voter identification card listing the new voter's precinct number and polling place location or a letter that lists the reason or reasons the application for voter registration was not approved. Stambaugh said any person who has submitted a voter registration application and who has not received a response within 30 days should contact the county election board office.

Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at the county election board office located in the courthouse at 811 Manvel Avenue, Suite 15 in Chandler, and at most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries in the county. Applications also are available at www.elections.ok.gov.