Two dog attacks reported in Shawnee

Over the last two months Shawnee Animal Welfare has responded to two dog attacks one involving a four-year-old boy and the other an adult man.

According to a recent report, an officer was called to a dog attack on Monday, February 22 at 651 N. Union.

The report said two dogs from 651 N Union attacked a man who was visiting friends in the neighborhood.

Upon arrival, the officer's report said neighbors explained two people from the dogs' address captured the dogs, put them back in their house and left the scene.

The victim of the attack had various dog bites and lacerations to his forearms and left upper thigh. However, Cpl. Vivian Lozano said he was recovering from his injuries.

The report also states the victim wanted to sign citations for both dogs which were a tan pit-bull and a blue pit-bull.

The officer said owner of the dogs Jimmy Simon stated he wasn't home at the time of the attack and doesn't know why his animals were out of the house.

Both dogs were impounded and are awaiting court proceedings to determine what happens next.

In addition to this case, another incident occurred January 23 in which a four-year-old boy was attacked.

According to another report, a Shawnee Animal Welfare officer responded to a call and was dispatched to SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Shawnee.

The report said upon arrival the officer was told by the boy's mother Jennifer Yates that her son was attacked by a friend's dog while they were visiting.

The child suffered injuries to his face and at the time of the attack Yates didn't wish to press charges.

The officer stated initially the owner of the animal Sonya Wolfe was going to euthanize her dog but eventually decided not to.

The officer's report says Wolfe felt the attack was provoked as the child pulled on the dog's tail.

Due to her decision not to euthanize the animal, the reported stated the boy's father Rusty McCaslin pressed charges, Wolfe was cited and her dog was impounded.

Lozano said the court released the dog back to Wolfe.