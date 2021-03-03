Chandler native graduates from Missouri State University

The Shawnee News-Star

Missouri State University awarded 1,534 degrees to students in fall 2020, including one student from the tri-county area. The commencement ceremonies took place Dec. 11, 2020, at JQH Arena.

McKenzie Schooley of Chandler graduated with a Master of Science, Counseling.

Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.

Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs. Its purpose is to develop fully educated persons with a focus on ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement.

For more information about MSU, visit www.missouristate.edu.